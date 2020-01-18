“We few. We happy few. We band of brothers.” — Henry V by William Shakespeare

The Treaster Brothers — senior Grant and freshman Nick — will lead the Newton High School boys’ wrestling team into the finals of the 57th Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions Saturday after three wins Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Nick Treaster wrestles at 106 pounds while Grant follows at 120.

“It’s been fun. There’s been a lot of great competition,” Nick said of his first TOC. “It’s great to wrestle here. Grant and Logan (the oldest brother, an NHS grad who wrestles for the U.S. Naval Academy), they both helped me to get better. They really pushed me.”

“It’s exciting,” Grant said. “After wrestling all day, you’re breaking a sweat. I’m going to go home and get some sleep, rest stretch and stay loose.”

Grant will join his older brother this fall at Navy.

“He’ll be a senior and I’ll be a freshman,” Grant said. “It will be fun to work behind him and learn a few tricks at the Division I level, show some people what I can do. I feel proud to represent back here in Kansas.”

The Railers enter the final day of competition in sixth place out of 32 teams. Newton has seven wrestlers still in competition out of 12 scoring entries.

Goddard leads the field at 188.5 points, followed by Maize at 153.5, Blue Valley Southwest at 141, Olathe South at 116.5 and Washburn Rural at 112.

Newton has 87.5 points.

After a bye and two wins to start the day, Nick Treaster met unbeaten Brady Roark of Seneca, Mo., in the semifinals.

Nick Treaster scored a takedown and near fall in the first period to lead 5-0, adding an escape and a takedown in the second period, leading 8-1. He gave up an escape in the third period.

“I was trying to score a bunch of points,” Nick said. “The more I score, the more comfortable I am in the match.”

It was the first meeting between the two, but Nick said he’s seen him in tournaments before.

“When I see him at other tournaments, he’s typically a weight class below me,” Nick said.

Nick will face 23-2 senior Ian DeMoss of Maize South in the finals.

“I need to work on my conditioning,” Nick said. “I’m trying to improve on things that aren’t on tape, but I know I need to work on.”

Grant Treaster had to wrestle four matches, scoring a pin, a technical fall and two major decisions.

In the semifinals against A.J. Furnish of Andale, Treaster scored a takedown with 25 seconds left in the first period. He extended his lead to 7-1 after two periods and outscored Furnish 5-0 in the third.

“I felt like it went good,” Grant said. “I was just trying to extend the lead. I just wanted to have fun and attack, score as many points as possible. He was going to have to open up and attack if he wanted to win. If he attacked, he would step right into my shots.”

Grant Treaster is 27-1 and faces 12-4 Jason Henschel of Goddard in the finals. Henschel upset unbeaten Easton Taylor of Manhattan 3-0 in the other semifinal.

“I’ll just go out there and do what I did today,” Grant said. “I just want to go out there and attack. This is a big tournament, but we’re not at state yet. There’s no reason to slow down. State matters.”

The sole loss for each Treaster this season came against nationally-ranked opponents at the Kansas City Stampede.

“He was up there, but I think I could have wrestled better when I faced him,” Nick said. “It was just one of those matches. I’ll try and get him some other time.”

“That was a winnable match,” Grant said of his loss. “It was in overtime, but that just shows how close it was. It’s extra motivation. I keep rewinding it in my head. I want to keep it as one loss, make as few mistakes as possible and keep executing.”

Colin Bybee at 126 pounds claimed a pair of wins before falling in the quarterfinals to Hector Serratos of Andale 10-3.

Ricky Parga got a bye and a win by fall at 220 pounds, but was pinned by Whitney Hall of Emporia in the first period of the quarterfinals.

Bybee and Parga will compete Saturday in the fourth consolation round. A win will clinch a medal.

Freshman A.B. Stokes opened the day with a loss in the first round at 113 pounds, but came back with three straight wins in the consolation rounds.

Avery Dutcher at 132 pounds lost in the first round, but came back with three straight consolation wins.

At 138 pounds, Sawyer Mock lost in the second round, but claimed two wins to advance to Saturday’s competition.

Stokes, Dutcher, Mock will compete in the fourth consolation round Saturday, needing a win to clinch a medal.

Finishing the tournament 1-2 were Spencer Steinmetz at 145 pounds, Ben Reyes at 152 pounds, Arnold Aguilar as an extra entry at 138 pounds, Clayton Smith at 160 pounds,

Finishing 0-2 for the Railers were Clayton Kaufman (126, extra entry), Josiah Schmidt (113, extra entry), Brody Harper (160, extra entry), Michael Tyrell (182) and Angel Diaz Gonzalez (HWT).

Newton results

Friday

106 — Nick Treaster (3-0): 1. bye; 2. W Tanner Barrett, Blue Valley Southwest 9-1 maj.dec.; QF. W Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural :29; SF. W Brady Roark, Seneca, Mo., 8-2.

113 — A.B. Stokes (3-1): 1. L Samuel Dickey, Arkansas City :47; C1. W Sam Gorges, Bishop Carroll, Emporia :52; C2. W Luke Rider, Wichita Heights 6-0; C3. W Eric Streeter, Free State 12-0 maj.dec.

120 — Grant Treaster (4-0): 1. W Ezra Birdshaw, Free State 17-1 tech.fall (4:09); 2. W Josh Meador, Burleson Centennial, Texas 2:37; QF. W Kolton Field, Norton 14-3 maj.dec.; SF. W A.J. Furnish, Andale 12-1 maj.dec.

126 — Colin Bybee (2-1): 1. W Grant Cook, Arkansas City 4:31; 2. W Trace Lawler, Washburn Rural 2-1; L Hector Serratos, Andale 10-3.

132 — Avery Dutcher (3-1): 1. L Gabe Maki, Andover 5:57; C1. bye; C2. W Andrew Konrade, Winfield 7-1; C3. W Dayne Duke, Burleson Centennial, Texas, 3-2.

138 — Sawyer Mock (3-1): 1. W Andrew Payne, Andale 3:29; 2. Ethan Cronk, Blue Valley Southwest 6-4 OT; C2. W ShyRon McMurray, Leavenworth :38; C3. W Landon Crews, McPherson 4-0.

145 — Spencer Steinmetz (1-2): 1. L Connor Padgett, Maize 1:44; C1. W Finley Jameson, Andover Central 2:00; C2. L Cameron Boyer, Valley Center 1:59.

152 — Ben Reyes (1-2): 1. W Nate Rodgers, McPherson 12-3 maj.dec.; 2. L Bobby Thomas, Olathe South 2:59; C2.

160 — Clayton Smith (1-2): 1. W Mason Sanchez, Andover Central :47; 2. L Gabriel Commons, Senaca, Mo. :44; C2. L Tanner Tibbetts, Emporia :43.

170 — open.

182 — Michael Tyrell (0-2): 1. L Gabe Smith, Seneca, Mo., 3:22; C1. bye; C2. L Levi Allen, Hutchinson :30.

195 — open

220 — Ricky Parga (1-1): 1. bye; 2. W , Stilwell, Okla. 4:38; QF. L Whitney Hall, Emporia 1:24.

HWT — Angel Diaz Gonzalez (0-2): 1. L David Huckstep, Washburn Rural 1:15; C1. L Alex Hurtt, Derby 8-5.

Extra entries

113 — Josiah Schmidt (0-2): 1. L Caden Adkins, Eureka 1:38; C1. L Dalton Duley, Seneca, Mo., :00.

126 — Clayton Kaufman (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L Alyeus Craig, Valley Center 2:32; C2. L David Schaefer, Emporia 6-4.

138 — Arnold Aguilar (1-2): 1. L Rudy Hernandez, Dodge City 17-2 tech.fall (3:54); C1. W Aiden Jackson, Emporia 8-1; C2. L Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural 3:20.

160 — Brody Harper (0-2): 1. L Marcelino Otero, Dodge City 4:57; C1. L Miles Wash, Derby 3:40.