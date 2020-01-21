The Bethel College men’s basketball team needed a win in the worst way to stay in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference race and the Threshers got one 86-75 against Sterling College Monday night at Thresher Gym.

Bethel improves to 15-6, 10-5 in KCAC play. Sterling drops to 4-16, 2-13 in KCAC play. Bethel sweeps the regular-season series.

Bethel shot just 39 percent from the field (32 of 82), 19 percent from 3-point range (six of 32). Sterling was 25 of 62 for 40 percent, six of 24 from 3-point range.

“I told our guys it was pretty ugly,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “The good thing is you can win an ugly basketball game and win it fairly comfortably. We did not play well on the offensive end at all. In the first half, we missed eight layups. And from three, we had a hard time putting it in the basket. You shoot that poorly, you have to defend people, and we at least did that.

Poe Bryant led Bethel with 26 points, followed by Garrett White with 17 points and Terrell Marshall with 14 points and seven assists. Jaylon Scott had 12 rebounds.

Sterling was led by Rylee Hays with 19 points, Marcell Houser with 11 and Kenan Comley with 10.

The stat that may have determined the game was Bethel’s 54-41 rebounding edge.

“Nineteen offensive rebounds is pretty unbelievable,” Artaz said. “And that came from a little bit of everybody. … We had guys going their job and being aggressive on the boards. When you get extra possessions, you can shoot poorly and still win the game.”

The win was Bethel’s second straight after losing three straight.

“That streak hurt our confidence and had us a little shaken,” Artaz said. “The Saint Mary’s game, the biggest positive out of that was we were moving the ball. We passed. We were active on the offensive end and the defensive end. Now we’re starting to get our confidence back and finding easy shots and getting to the rim.”

The game was sloppy early with both teams struggling with shooting and turnovers. Bethel led by as many as five early, missing chances to extend it. Sterling led by as many as three late in the half. A pair of Garrett White free throws with 3.9 seconds left in the half put Bethel up 40-36 at intermission.

Bethel jumped out by 13 in the first five minutes of the second half. The Threshers extended the lead to 15, missing chances to get out farther. Sterling managed to get within six points with under seven minutes in regulation.

Bethel was able to pull back out by as many as . Sterling was hit with a personal foul and a technical foul with 1:27 remaining, but missed three of the four free throws to lead by 15. Sterling outscored Bethel 4-0 in the remaining time.

Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tabor. The Bluejays are 2-16, 0-15 in KCAC plat after a 72-58 loss to Kansas Wesleyan. Tabor is on a 16-game losing streak. Bethel won the first meeting 82-68.

“It’s a rivalry game and its a big game for a lot of people,” Artaz said. “We have to be ready to compete. Tabor has some good players. (Tyler) Zinn is a good player. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go.”

STERLING (4-15, 2-12 KCAC) — Isaac Ostrosky 3-8 1-2 9, JaMiah Windom-Haynes 0-4 4-4 4, Rylee Hayes 7-13 5-6 19, Edo Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas Briar 3-12 2-2 8, Kenan Comley 3-5 2-2 10, Darius Stewart 2-6 0-0 5, Gabriel Mendez 1-2 2-2 5, Marquise English 1-3 0-1 2, Marcell Houser 4-6 3-6 11. TOTALS 25-62 19-25 75.

BETHEL (15-6, 10-5 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 10-18 4-7 26, Tavaughn Flowers 0-2 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 5-17 3-5 14, Garrett White 6-14 4-8 17, Greg White 0-2 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 3-8 0-0 6, Dakota Foster 3-9 2-4 9, Jaylon Scott 2-7 3-4 8, Scott Garriga 3-5 0-0 6. TOTALS 32-82 16-28 86.

Sterling;36:39;—75

Bethel;40;46;—86

Total fouls — SC 19, BC 21. Technical fouls — SC: Briar 1:27-2H. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SC 6-24 (Ostrosky 2-5, Windom-Haynes 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Okafor 0-1, Briar 0-4, Comley 2-4, Stewart 1-4, Mendez 1-2, Houser 0-1), BC 6-32 (Bryant 2-5, Flowers 0-1, Marshall 1-8, White 1-7, White 0-1, Byrd II 0-2, Foster 1-5, Scott 1-3). Rebounds — SC 41 (Hayes 6, Stewart 6), BC 54 (Scott 12). Assists — SC 18 (Ostrosky 3, Comley 3, Stewart 3), BC 18 (Marshall 7). Turnovers — SC 20 (Hayes 5), BC 18 (P.Bryant 4, Ga.White 4). Blocked shots — SC 5 (Mendez 3), BC 4 (Foster 2). Steals — SC 5 (Briar 2), BC 15 (Scott 5).