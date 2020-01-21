BUSHTON – Eric Roger Geier, 41, died January 16, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas after a short battle with cancer. Eric was born January 26, 1978, in Garden City, the son of Richard Geier and Laura Jane “Janie” Rogers Wimmer.

Eric graduated from Garden City High School, Class of 1996. Eric worked in the farming/agriculture supply field for many years but after receiving God’s grace in his struggles with addiction, Eric realized his real passion was doing God’s work. Eric was extremely strong in his faith and over the last ten years Eric worked to bring as many people to God as would allow. Eric managed Oxford Recovery residences in Tulsa, Oklahoma until a few years ago when he made the decision to move closer to his other love, his family.

Eric was preceded in death by his dad, Richard Geier, brother Casey Gillespie; grandparents, Fritz and Aggie Geier, Mac and Margie Rogers and Joe and Doris Wimmer; and several uncles and an aunt.

Eric is survived by his mother and step-dad, Janie and Dan Wimmer of Bushton, KS; step- mom Ellen Geier of Aurora, Colorado; brothers, Jamie (Amanda) Martinez of Scott City, Ross Geier of Derby, Dan (Melissa) Wimmer of Bushton, Josh (Kayla) Wimmer of Claflin; one sister, Leisha (James) Decker of Claflin. Eric was the best uncle his nieces and nephews could have ever asked for. He loved with his whole heart: Brevan, Gabby, Kenzi, Gabe, Kason, Richard, Dillon, Mason, Zoe, Jaelynn, Madison, Remington, Azelin, Seana, Benton and Wyatt. He was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church 570 Ave E in Bushton, Kansas on January 25, at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be announced at later date. There will be no calling times. Those who wish to remember Eric in a special way may make gifts in his memory to: Oxford House