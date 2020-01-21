1. Book Signing: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Rural Messenger, 115 S Kansas St, Haven. Meet authors Roger Ringer and Steve Gilliland, and get a copy of their newly released books. Ringer is the author of "Eccentric Kansas: tales from Atchison to Winfield" and Gilliland is the author of "Coon in my Coveralls and Other Misadventures in God's Outdoors."

2. Spangles Night Out For Raiden: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 21, Spangles, 120 E 4th Ave, Hutchinson. Mention the fundraiser at the register and 20% will be given to the family. Donation jars will also be available.

3. Menu of the Month: A Day in Granada: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Apron Strings Kitchen Store,1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $45 per person. Preregister by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. This menu is muy rico, featuring potato tortilla/omelet, "triple threat paella," homemade chorizo-style sausage, pan con tomate, caramel custard, and fruited sangria.