HUGOTON - Dr. Ted Alan Barrows, age 64, died on December 17, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Ted was the son of Clarence Dean and Betty Lou (Brown) Barrows. He was born on January 10, 1955 in Liberal, KS. Ted had a M.S. in Chemical Engineering from Texas A & I University; he later obtained his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, TX.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Barrows of Liberal, KS., Steve Barrows of Weatherford, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deana Higgins.

A memorial has been established for the Stevens County Recreation Commission. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, Kansas 67951. Graveside service will be held on January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Hugoton Cemetery, Hugoton, KS.