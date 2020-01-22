Today’s Birthday (01/22/20). Teamwork leads to victory this year. Discipline with planning provides the structure to build dreams. Introspection yields valuable fruit this winter, leading you to adapt to physical changes. Summer presents a team challenge to overcome, perhaps inspiring flourishing energy and health. Pull and win together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The professional stakes could seem high. A nice prize tempts. Friends offer helpful connections. Don’t hurry or risk breakage. Methodically check tasks off the list.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Long distance travel and cultural exploration reveal new frontiers. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. You can get what you need. Keep a simple itinerary.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus energy toward shared finances for long-lasting, durable benefits. Contribute for common gain, drop by drop. Pull together with your team to get farther.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Build your creative collaboration with someone attractive. Stay flexible with unexpected twists. Develop and strengthen a sweet connection. Take your partnership to the next level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — All that practice is paying off. Pour on the steam for a potential prize. A dream lies within reach. Consistent disciplined actions add up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can realize a romantic dream. Adapt to unconsidered circumstances and go for it. Express your appreciation for another’s talents and charms. Enjoy fine company.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic changes made now can have long-lasting benefit. Make a dream upgrade. Clear clutter for more space. Beautify your surroundings for peace and comfort.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put your cleverness and charm to practical use. Write and edit for a catchy pitch. Express a vision or dream. Share your crazy idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop profitable ideas. Your financial discipline is admirable. A trickle into a savings account grows over time. Chop wood and carry water. Keep producing results.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Step into new leadership. A lucky break presents an opportunity to advance a personal dream. Friends help out. Together, you can do amazing things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Recharge your spirit with peaceful meditation. Allow time to rest and plan what’s ahead. Organize and schedule. Consider long-term visions and intriguing potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can reap satisfying results. Pull together for a common goal. Someone hits the ball out of the park. Celebrate shared accomplishments together.