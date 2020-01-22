A man suspected in the robbery of a Dollar General store in Dighton was shot by a Ness County sheriff's deputy following a police pursuit Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

According to KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood, the shooting occurred along K-96 highway in Rush County.

Underwood said a Dollar General store in Dighton was robbed at gunpoint about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Ness County sheriff’s deputy observed a blue Dodge Ram pickup matching the description of the vehicle used in the holdup and attempted to stop it east of Ness City along K-96 highway.

The male driver of the pickup truck refused to stop, and a pursuit began, Underwood said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the deputy pursued the Dodge Ram heading east along Highway 96 into Rush County," Underwood said in a statement. "Rush County sheriff’s deputies then deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires on the vehicle.

"The driver continued traveling for several additional miles, but before his vehicle came to a complete stop, he forced a nearby pickup truck with a cattle trailer off the road. The man then exited the Dodge Ram with a handgun, and attempted to carjack the bystander’s pickup truck.

"As this was occurring, the Ness County Sheriff’s deputy fired multiple shots, and the subject was struck. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m."

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the man, who was identified Wednesday afternoon as Timothy W. Kellebrew, 42, of Ashland City, Tenn., was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Underwood said his condition was "fair."

A female passenger in the Dodge Ram was detained and questioned.

The Ness County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to request assistance investigating the shooting, Underwood said. KBI agents and the crime scene response team responded.

Underwood said the KBI "will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting." Once completed, she said, the findings will be turned over to the Rush County Attorney's Office for review.