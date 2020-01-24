Wanted man in critical condition in Wichita hospital

WICHITA — A man shot by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers following a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Chase County remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, authorities said.

The wounded man was identified as Dustin S. Schultz-Bergin, 40, of Olathe.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which started at the Matfield Green service area on the Kansas Turnpike, about 42 miles south of Emporia.

According to KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were attempting to locate a wanted individual when they came into contact with him at the Matfield Green service area.

Underwood said the individual fled from the service area, headed north on I-35 in a black Nissan Altima. A pursuit ensued, and a trooper in a separate vehicle was able to deploy stop sticks ahead of the suspect’s car. This caused the car to become disabled near mile marker 107, which is about 20 miles south of Emporia.

Preliminary information indicated that around 1:25 p.m., the armed suspect exited his vehicle and a confrontation occurred, Underwood said.

One of the two troopers on the scene fired shots, and a police dog also was used.

The man who had fled from officers sustained at least one gunshot wound and several puncture wounds from the police dog. No troopers were injured, Underwood said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the man later identified as Schultz-Bergin was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he remained in critical condition on Friday.