Ozzie Bakes is the place to find authentic Australian cooking in Kansas.

For those who like fresh ingredients, food that’s made from scratch, and Australia, a trip to visit a new restaurant called "Ozzie Bakes" in Coldwater might be in order.

The latest restaurant to open there offers delicious fare, like a schnitzel sandwich or salad, as well as a taste of Australia, with various types of meat pies.

Sue Little, who grew up in Australia, recently moved to the south central Kansas community from her native country, opening Ozzie Bakes last October.

Little said her business, which offers both breakfast and lunch fare, is just like a bakery in Australia.

"I have the sweet and savory and everything in between,” she said.

Little uses no boxed mixes or canned food at Ozzie Bakes, since everything is homemade. She even makes the puff pastry by hand, using real butter.

The puff pastry (along with a bit of Vegemite as seasoning) is used in her Australian meat pies, which have been a real hit among customers.

“I can’t make enough of them,” she said.

Little dreams of selling her products online, but, in order to do that, she would have to hire another baker.

Besides the meat pies, her lunch menu includes various sandwiches on homemade breads and, typically, a lunch special, which includes a drink and bag of chips.

Her baked goods range from scones, Danishes and cinnamon rolls to cookies, brownies and pies. She also makes cheesecakes to order.

“I could probably just sell cheesecakes,” she said, based on the demand for them.

She recently added a breakfast menu, due to requests, which is available throughout her open hours.

Little said that she buys her ingredients locally, if possible, but, if she can’t find the fresh ingredients she needs for her recipes, she will travel to Wichita for them.

“I only use fresh ingredients. I want really good quality,” she said.

Ozzie Bakes is located at 218 E. Main Street, on the north side of the street a couple of blocks off of U.S. Highway 183. The café is open Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.