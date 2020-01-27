Amtrak didn't exist, but the people of southwest Kansas still had railroad passenger service.

The Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway service from Chicago to Los Angeles passed directly through Dodge City. But for short daily trips people just hopped on the "doodlebug" to catch a ride to nearby towns.

The doodlebug was a type of self-propelled railcar which hauled passengers on short lines between communities.

Many also had a small freight compartment which carried daily newspapers, correspondence, packages and other "same day" delivery items.

Early in the 20th century, steam power was well established as a means of hauling big loads of freight and passengers over relatively long distances.

And when the electric power infrastructure was in place, they attached trains to electrified wires to provide locomotion for passengers to travel easily within large cities.

However, the need existed for the movement of people and small freight between area towns. Steam, though powerful, was not energy efficient for traveling just a few miles with small loads, and stringing wires across the landscape to power electric trains was impractical.

These medium distance lines are where the doodlebug found its niche.

Between 1905 and 1923, companies made improvements to gasoline powered electric engines. These new engines powered generators which were capable of hauling lightweight cars across intermediate distances.

Therefore, the first doodlebugs were gasoline powered electric trains. Used in under-populated areas, this system of transportation cost less than having large steam engines pull coach and freight cars.

In 1925, the Pullman Company, with the Ford Motor Company, sought to improve lightweight designs for railcars. All-metal aircraft designer, William Bushnell Stout, joined this effort in 1931 by adapting airplane fuselage designs into the construction of small railcars.

These improvements paved the way for conversion of doodlebugs from gas to diesel in the 1930s.

The Great Depression put a dent in the production of self-propelled cars and decreased the use of branch-line service, but after World War II, ridership increased. These doodlebugs, or jitneys, ran in Kansas into the 1960s.

One writer, John Schlageck, from Sheridan County remembered his father getting newspapers from both Denver and Kansas City off one these railcars operated by the Union Pacific in the 1950s.

The name "doodlebug" is a source of curiosity. Some claim the head of the cars resembled that of a bug. Others believe it was a sarcastic term used by steam engine aficionados, or that the hum of the engine sounded like the hum of a bug.

However, doodlebug is also a term applied to some types of nerve-winged insects which can only walk backward leaving a curvy trail in the soil.

The railcars ran either direction, though they often went backward and traversed the countryside like a doodlebug.

This writer has been unable to find any information on fares and schedules. But the trips were inexpensive and convenient. People I know, who are in their 70s, remember the ease and low cost of getting on the doodlebug to travel from Dodge City to points both east and west.

Even after the doodlebugs disappeared from our area, Dodge City still had long haul passenger service from the AT & SF whose "Super Chief" ran from Chicago to Los Angeles.

In 1971, the AT & SF Railway ceased all passenger service and Amtrak took over all its passenger lines including the Super Chief.