A chance of snow is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon in the Topeka area, as highs should top out in the mid-30s.

Another chilly day is expected Wednesday, as highs again should be in the mid-30s.

A warming trend will begin on Thursday, as highs should be in the lower-40s.

Then look for highs in the mid-40s on Friday, in the lower-50s on Saturday and in the lower-60s on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Tonight: A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.