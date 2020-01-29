A story published in Sunday's edition about earthquakes in Reno County requires several corrections or clarifications. No Class 1 wells in Reno County are used to dispose of hazardous waste, just wastewater; the 3% increase in Class 1 well volumes referenced was in the average of each well through nine months. Total volume in the county for the year was actually down. And Rooks County has more than 120 disposal wells, but the overall volumes going into those wells has decreased annually since 2015. The News apologizes for the errors.