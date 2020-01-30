PRATT — Pratt resident Teina Hamilton Carpenter gained an unexpected friend when Molly, a seemingly blind dog, arrived on her doorstep in early December.

Molly wasn’t afraid of Carpenter.

“She just put her head on my knee,” Carpenter said.

It was a cold night, so Carpenter let her in the house for the night.

Carpenter and the Pratt Area Humane Society searched for the dog’s owner. They found him and returned Molly.

A few days after, Molly returned to Carpenter’s house.

Carpenter returned Molly to her owner time and time again, but Molly wouldn’t stay away from her new friend.

“She just kept coming back here,” said Carpenter.

The original owner thought Molly was blind, but the expensive eye drops that he tried to use to help with her vision didn’t work. After a few weeks of Molly’s escaping, he decided he no longer wanted her. Molly was returned to the humane society, which contacted Carpenter, asking if she was interested in adopting Molly, who is 15 months old.

“They knew I fell in love with her that first day,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter was reluctant because of Molly's vision problems and the accompanying expenses, but the humane society was already fundraising to fix Molly’s eyes.

Molly wasn’t blind. She actually had an extra eyelid over both of her eyes. The surgery to fix Molly’s eyes cost $700, and they exceeded the humane society fundraising goal with $820.

South Fork Veterinary Clinic in Pratt performed the surgery, and Carpenter adopted her shortly after.

“They all fell in love with Miss Molly,” Carpenter said.

Since her adoption in mid-January, Carpenter said Molly never leaves her side. She even goes to work with her at Concrete Enterprises, Pratt Sand Plant.

“She’s the sweetest dog ever,” Carpenter said. “She comes right to me.”

Not only does Molly provide companionship, but she has also been a source of comfort for a tough time in Carpenter’s life. Her mother died just four months ago, and Carpenter said Molly was a sign of love from God.

“This really just filled my heart,” said Carpenter. “I hadn’t had a dog in 10 years and wasn’t really looking for one, but she took my heart.”