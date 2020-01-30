New dresses available at Pratt's Small Town Curves store on Main.

As prom season approaches, a few small businesses in Pratt are encouraging more people to shop locally. Small Town Curves and Tiffany Bailey are partnering up to offer a discount to those who buy from both.

If someone purchases a dress from Small Town Curves at 122 S. Main downtown Pratt, and their date goes to Tiffany Bailey with the receipt to rent a tux, they receive a 10 percent discount on the rental.

“Tiffany Bailey reached out to us around November and asked if we would be interested in promoting each other to help keep shopping local,” said Small Town Curves owner Samantha Gwinn.

Bailey began doing tuxedo rentals in 2002 when she worked for Brungardt’s Shoe Store and still has a passion for it. She currently offers three companies to choose from. Customers can contact her at 620-388-0122 to schedule a day and time to get measured and browse her wide selection of styles.

For now, the special runs through prom season and they will revisit offering customer discounts afterward. Gwin said that 60 new dresses came in to Small Town Curves on January 24, with options for short dresses, two-piece lace top and lace shorts combos with a chiffon overskirt now available. Popular colors include purple and navy. A wide-range of ball gowns are also available, as well as many other styles.