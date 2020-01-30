Thunderbirds defeat South Barber 85-45 and Cunningham 76-14.

The Skyline Thunderbird boys basketball team took on South Barber on Tuesday, January 21 in Pratt. The T-birds took control early and never looked backed, winning 85-45 over the Chieftains. Steve Fisher led the team with 22 points and 3 steals. Ryan Adams (11 points), Mark Schmidt (8 points, 3 steals), Tyler Wray (9 points), and Eliazar Carrasco (7 points) and were important contributors. Sam Fisher had a very balanced game without lighting up the scoreboard, dishing out 8 assists, grabbing 7 rebounds, while also stealing the ball 4 times.

On Saturday, January 25 the T-birds played in their first game of the 54 Classic Tournament held at Skyline against Cunnigham High School. This was a blowout win to kick off the tourney for SHS, winning 76-14. Nathan Adams Led the team with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Steve Fisher (10 points), Ryan Adams (9 points), Eliazer Carrasco (9 points, 7 rebounds), Mark Schmidt (8 points), and Ryan Miller (7 points) were some of the other top scorers for the Thunderbirds.

Skyline continued tournament play on Tuesday, January 28. Those results will be available soon.