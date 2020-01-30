1. Hey Little Hutch Preschool STEM Family Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Prairie Hills Middle School, 3200 Lucille Drive, Hutchinson. For information: wendy@hutchcf.org. Hey Little Hutch and Wichita’s Exploration Place invite families of children ages 3 to 5 for a free, fun, interactive and educational evening filled with activities built around science, technology, engineering and math – and healthy snacks. The first 20 families through the door will receive STEM-based make-’n’-take bags.

2. Marcus Lewis Big Band, Brass and Boujee: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E. 11th Ave., Hutchinson. Opening bands are Jazz Lab Band and Concert Jazz Band. Tickets at the HCC Campus Bookstore and the Stringer Fine Arts Office 620-665-3503

3. Free Social Security Workshop: 6 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson. SmartWealth Workshops will host a free time to ask questions and find answers about Social Security. Workshops are for educational purposes only. No Products are being sold or presented. For more info, email info@smartwealthworkshops.com.