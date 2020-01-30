Friday 31

Stalking and Human Trafficking 101: Noon, Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Free educational event hosted by DVACK. Bring a lunch to eat during the presentation! 785-827-5862, courtneyt@dvack.org.

Paint the Town Red: Salina Art Center Annual Fundraising Gala. 6-10 p.m., 638 Events LLC, 638 Francis. Music and dancing to The Blades, Food by Chef Tyler Gallagher. Tickets: $150. www.salinaartcenter.org, 827-1431.

"Dreamland" musical: 7 p.m., Salina High School South auditorium, 730 E. Magnolia. Written by Nathan Tysen and Chris Miller. Tickets, $10 adults, $7 senior citizens/military and $5 students/youths. 785-309-3675, kate.lindsay@staff.usd305.com.

Richard Marx — An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs: 8 p.m., Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Tickets start at $39. 785-827-1998, jgates@stiefeltheatre.org.

Saturday 1

Celebrate Kansas Day open house: 1-3 p.m., Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron. Activities for children and adults. Free and open to the public. 785-309-5776, nona.miller@salina.org.

"Dreamland" musical: 7 p.m., Salina High School South auditorium, 730 E. Magnolia. Written by Nathan Tysen and Chris Miller. Tickets, $10 adults, $7 senior citizens/military and $5 students/youths. Optional dinner theater ticket for additional $8. 785-309-3675, kate.lindsay@staff.usd305.com.

Rockin' the Fe with Sunset Sinners, Paramount and Mahan: 7:30 p.m., Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Tickets, $15-$30. (785) 827-1998, jgates@stiefeltheatre.org.

Sunday 2

Dex Umekubo at Ad Astra Books: 2-4 p.m., 141 N. Santa Fe. For information:. Performing easy listening selection of classic county, oldies and pop standards. 785-826-0524, dexu@cox.net.

ABILENE — 2020 Winter Film Festival: "Maiden": 2 p.m., Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 S.E. Fourth. Film rated PG. 785-263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

COLBY — "ART-ifacts" reception for Colby Students Art Show: 2-4 p.m., Prairie Museum of Art and History, 1905 S. Franklin. Free and open to the public; refreshments served. 785-460-4590, museumed@st-tel.net.