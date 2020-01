U.S. Highway 54/400 was reopened at 4:39 p.m. with all barricades taken down and all traffic now allowed to proceed through the area that was formerly blocked off because of a butane gas leak in a cross-country pipeline 8 miles west of Pratt and just north of the highway.

Kansas Department of Transportation and the Mid-America Pipeline Company, also known as Enterprise, continues to be in charge of the cleanup operations in that area by Cullison, between Pratt and Greensburg.