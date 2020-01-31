The Newton High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams each finished third Thursday in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I triangular at Play-Mor Lanes.
Salina Central won the boys’ meet at 2,485, followed by Derby at 2,415 and Newton at 2,099.
Derby won the girls’ meet at 1,787, followed by Salina Central at 1,648 and Newton at 1,485.
Preston Miller of Central had the high series of 651, followed by Andrew Harden of Derby at 648 and Logan Lawson of Central at 611.
Harden had the high game of 256, followed by Chase Young of Central at 247 and Miller at 232.
Newton was led by Dehann Nelson with a series of 545. Patrick Vasquez rolled a 526, followed by Joey Gile at 516, Gate Lettau at 490 and Callan Baldwin at 345. Gile had Newton’s high game of 208.
Alexis Sutton of Derby had the girls’ high series of 495, followed by Michaela Sutton of Derby in second at 474 and Cheyenne O’Connor of Central in third at 472.
O’Connor had the high game of 181. Alexis Sutton had the next two games of 180 and 179.
Newton was led by McKayla Garton at 425, followed by Hailey Grattan at 369, Emma Brockman at 326, Myriah Nicholson at 318, Anna St. Peter at 305 and Cori Lyall at 271. Garton had Newton’s high game of 163.
Newton competes at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Buhler Invitational at the Alley in Hutchinson.
GIRLS
Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Dixon, Kaitlyn;148;159;121;428
Sutton, Michaela;178;151;145;474
Rhynard, Tori;136;157;97;390
Sutton, Alexis;180;179;136;495
Miller, April;84;64;64;212
TOTALS;642;646;499;1,787
S.Central;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
O'Connor, Kailee;168;130;163;461
Jones, Kensley;122;117;103;342
O'Connor, Cheyenne;178;113;181;472
Stevenson, Trista ;126;142;105;373
Palomera, Daisy;106;93;85;284
Clifford, Abby;111;85;91;287
TOTALS;594;502;552;1,648
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Garton, McKayla;163;107;155;425
Brockman, Emma;86;118;122;326
Nicholson, Myriah;114;129;75;318
Grattan, Hailey;147;100;122;369
Lyall, Cori;64;110;97;271
St Peter, Anna;90;107;108;305
TOTALS;514;464;507;1,485
BOYS
Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Miller, Jason;184;231;191;606
Boswell, Braden;151;147;164;462
Meyer, Caleb;206;173;181;560
Harden, Andrew;256;201;191;648
Hedden, Colby;202;143;187;532
Hedden, Alex;214;137;216;567
TOTALS;878;752;785;2,415
Salina Central;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Miller, Preston;199;232;220;651
Gawith, Bradley;210;220;133;563
Young, Chase;247;177;167;591
Gebhardt, Keegen;148;170;202;520
Lawson, Logan;211;201;199;611
Lininger, Kaleb;175;170;164;509
TOTALS;867;830;788;2,485
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Gile, Joey;173;135;208;516
Vasquez, Patrick;173;194;159;526
Burns, Kobe;163;145;149;457
Nelson, Dehann;193;159;193;545
Lettau, Gage;151;169;170;490
Baldwin, Callan;122;119;104;345
TOTALS;702;667;730;2,099
JV GIRLS
Newton 1,559, Salina Central 1,035
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Altum, Cadence;104;161;95;360
Fujitate, Erina;125;149;162;436
Nervi, Laura;117;121;147;385
Tilden, Ebony;95;94;138;327
Petita, Maria;101;97;117;315
Green, Karly;121;80;86;287
TOTALS;467;528;564;1,559
JV BOYS
Derby 2,002, Salina Central 1,877, Newton 1,742
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Burns, Cooper;145;129;179;453
Mick, Christopher;112;135;131;378
Montano, Alfie;150;101;158;409
Downey, Aaron;107;106;145;358
Brackeen, Jett;110;152;221;483
Sanseda, Terrence;88;79;122;289
TOTALS;517;522;703;1,742