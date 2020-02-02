Today’s Birthday (02/02/20). Together, you’re invincible this year. Regular practices like meditation and exercise build strong foundations for inner growth. Listen to your heart, mind and body this winter. Surmounting summer barriers to a group project provides fresh energy and vitality. Despite challenges, your team can triumph.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined focus pays off. Long-term financial gain comes naturally with steady action over time. Watch for hidden lucrative opportunities. A dream lies within reach.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of an unexpected personal opportunity. A long-desired goal is within your grasp. Your own wisdom, passion and creativity flower when you nurture yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make long-term plans to fulfill a dream. Love, intention and consistent action are your secret power. Work behind the scenes. Plot and weave your magic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you can make unimaginable gains. Teamwork can realize a long-held dream. Love, good fortune and strong connections lead to a well-deserved victory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An enticing professional opportunity can lead to unexpected advancement. Luck, positive attitude and disciplined efforts raise your career status to new levels.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travels and studies occupy you. Unexpected deviations could yield serendipitous reward. Don’t be afraid of the road less traveled. Listen to intuition and common sense.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — If you’re willing to work for it, profitable ventures beckon. Collaborate for shared gain. Together, you can create something wonderful; and make money too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers naturally. Do something fun together, spontaneously. You can do that without neglecting your responsibilities. Your collaboration could get delicious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your health and physical performance. Unexpected opportunities are worth pursuing. What you’re learning is making you stronger. Strive for excellence and find it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of an unplanned chance for greater love, passion and fun. Put your heart into it. Win extra points for involving family. Harmonize together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned at home. Domestic matters could take an unexpected twist. Graceful spontaneity can win outsized rewards. Try playfulness.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Muses sing to you. Write down what you hear. Capture your brilliant ideas, speculations and wonderings. Let your creativity flow. Express dreams, fantasies and curiosities.