Betty Ann (Elizabeth) Kelling, age 85, died January 30, 2020 with her family by her side. Betty was born January 3, 1935 in Querida, CO to the late Hector and Mildred Reilly Jennings.

She attended schools in Custer County, CO. On March 11, 1952 she married Floyd Kelling in Raton, NM. They lived in Pueblo, CO before relocating to Garden City.

Betty began her career path as a waitress at the age of 15, and continued that path her whole adult life. She prided herself in knowing her customers and their multiple generations thereafter, many of whom would make special family arrangements to bring the next generation to meet her and be introduced. At 43 years of age Betty and her very faithful friend, Irene Espinoza helped open the High Plains Restaurant in the Pueblo Mall. They worked side by side for 37 years until it closed.

Betty is survived by her lifetime partner Floyd of the home; two children Raymond Kelling of Littleton CO, Cynthia and husband James Beesley of Garden City; two grandsons Nathan Cook of Wichita, KS and Keenan Cook of Topeka, KS; four great grandchildren Lyric Cook, Zavier Cook, Zachary Cook, and Garrett Cook; two great-great grandchildren Daphine Cook and Scarlett Rose Cook; two sisters Jean Reifschneider, Mary Lee Scofield, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Shirley Holliday.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorial contributions be given to St. Catherine Hospice in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.