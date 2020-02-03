SCOTT CITY - Donald Arthur Fred Wiechman, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Ks.. He was born on June 7, 1935 in Scott City, Ks., the son of John and Hilda Koch Wiechman.

A lifetime resident of Scott City, Ks., he was a farmer, excellent woodworker, and an avid Scott City Beavers supporter.

He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Scott City, Kansas and was an Army National Guardsman for six years.

On September 28, 1958 he married Marlo Nickelson in Scott City, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors include his wife - Marlo Wiechman of Scott City, Ks.; a son - Troy & Tina Wiechman of Sterling Heights, Mi., a daughter - Zoe & Lyman Bowling of Winfield, Ks.; a brother - Jerry & Joyce Wiechman of Scott City, Ks.; two sisters - LaVera King of Scott City, Ks., Velda & Milt Riddiough of Scott City, Ks.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers - Marvin Wiechman and Martin Wiechman, two sisters - Geneva Faurot and LuElla Erskin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Scott City, Ks., with Pastor Warren Prochnow presiding. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Ks.

Memorials In Lieu of Flowers can be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Scott Community Foundation for an athletic scholarship in Don’s name in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Ks.