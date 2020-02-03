Patsy Anne Hapes, age 78, died January 28, 2020 at her home in Garden City. She was born November 21, 1941 in Hutchinson, KS the daughter of David & Frances (Wilcox) Stephenson.

Patsy moved with her family to Tribune, Kansas when she was very young. She attended Tribune schools and graduated from Greeley County High School in 1959. She then attended and graduated from cosmetology school in Hutchinson. On October 22, 1961, she married Arlen Hapes in Tribune, Kansas. They moved to Garden City where they have lived since. A homemaker, Patsy owned her own beauty shop for a short time in Tribune. She also worked as the bookkeeper for Hapes Trucking. Patsy enjoyed dancing and she was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

A private family interment will take place at a later date at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Heartland Cancer Center in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.