1. Rescheduled January Bend & Brew: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Little Rabbit Yoga Studio is pairing up with Salt City Brewing Company every month for a lighthearted, all-levels yoga class followed by a pint of locally crafted brews. The cost to attend this event is $15 and includes yoga & one beer. Reserve your spot at https://www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/events/january-bend-brew

2. We love STEAM: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Join us for a love-filled S.T.E.A.M. family time. We will be making LED valentines, watching candy hearts dissolve, coding our own valentine hearts with glyphs, a valentine egg drop, and more. Free and open to the public.

3. Bakers and Makers: Sauces: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 4, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. This class is for those that have some basic kitchen knowledge, and it is a hands-on test-kitchen type of workshop. Each class will have a specific topic or technique that we’ll tackle with the goal of exploration rather than perfection.