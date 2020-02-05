Two persons were arrested late Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase that ended in the northwest quadrant of Pratt County in a tree row.

Officers from Pratt Police Department began the chase at the Pratt McDonalds when they saw a car that fit the description of a suspect vehicle involved in a Kingman burglary, in the drive-through lane. The chase that ensued reached speeds over 100 mph, went east of Pratt on U.S. Highway 54/400, then south of U.S. 54 at Cairo, moving north towards Preston on NE 100th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle turned south towards Pratt on K-61 but left the highway and the car was eventually found abandoned in a field near NE 40th Street and NE 90th Avenue, according to scanner traffic.

A K-9 unit was brought in and two suspects were arrested and booked into the Pratt County Jail.

Officers from the Pratt County Sheriff's Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Stafford County Sheriff's Department assisted in the chase.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information is scheduled to be released at a Thursday morning press conference.