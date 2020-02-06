People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Raquel Renee Clark, 39, in connection with aggravated battery, 2/5.

George Isaac Martinez III, 36, in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement officer, 2/5.

Shawn Kyle Morris, 48, in connection with theft, 2/5.

Antonio Trinidad Munoz, 50, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 2/5.

Kevin Amil Delbiaggio, 45, in connection with burglary, 2/5.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

200 blk. N.W. Gordon St., burglary, 9 a.m. 11/3/19.

3400 blk. N.W. Green Hills Road, theft, 4 p.m. 10/8/19-4:20 p.m. 10/13/19.

2000 blk. S.E. Colorado Ave., theft, 4 p.m. 10/1/19-11:15 a.m. 10/11/19.

1100 blk. N.E. Arter Ave., theft, 12:01 a.m. 9/8/19-10 a.m. 10/10/19.

1800 blk. S.W. Westport Drive, theft, 10-11:59 p.m. 9/10/19.

2700 blk. S.E. Kentucky Ave., burglary, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 11/15/19.

1400 blk. N.W. Tyler St., criminal damage to property, 8 a.m. 11/7/19-8 a.m. 11/15/19.

3100 blk. S.E. 6th Ave., burglary, 1 p.m. 11/16/19.

5100 blk. S.W. Brentwood Road, theft, 9-10:30 a.m. 11/15/19.

3400 blk. S.W. Eveningside Drive, burglary, 5:30-5:31 a.m. 11/21/19.

1200 blk. S.W. Garfield Ave., criminal damage to property, 4 p.m. 11/21/19.

2600 blk. S.E. 6th Ave., criminal damage to property, 7-7:45 a.m. 11/22/19.

2600 blk. N.W. Rochester Road, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11:28 p.m. 2/4-12:20 a.m. 2/5.

S.E. 10th and Long St., possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7:59-8:30 p.m. 2/4.

800 blk. S.E. 18th St., theft, 9-10 p.m. 2/3.

2000 blk. S.W. Westport Drive, theft, 3-4:30 p.m. 2/4.

3400 blk. S.W. Clare Ave., theft, 10 p.m. 2/4-8 a.m. 2/5.

500 blk. N.W. Tyler Court, theft, criminal damage to property, 9 p.m. 11/16/19-9 p.m. 11/19/19.

3100 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., aggravated burglary, 6 p.m. 11/17/19-9 a.m. 11/18/19.

500 blk. S.E. Alkire St., criminal damage to property, 11 p.m. 11/7/19-7:30 a.m. 11/18/19.

2500 blk. S.E. California Ave., burglary, theft, 8 p.m. 2/1-7 a.m. 2/2.

1900 blk. S.E. Michigan Ave., burglary, 11 p.m. 2/1-7:30 a.m. 2/2.

1900 blk. N.W. Lyman Road, burglary, 10-11:55 a.m. 2/2.

1300 blk. S.W. 17th St., aggravated assault, 12:20-12:53 p.m. 2/2.

1000 blk. S. Kansas Ave., forgery, 12:01 a.m. 1/3-noon 1/31.

1400 blk. S.W. Van Buren St., burglary, 7-11:30 p.m. 2/2.

3100 blk. S.W. 33rd Terrace, burglary 10:30 p.m. 2/2-2 a.m. 2/3.

600 blk. S.W. 9th St., aggravated burglary, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 2/2.

1400 blk. S.W. Ashworth Place, burglary, theft, 11 a.m. 2/2/-7:20 a.m. 2/3.

1600 blk. N.W. Grove Ave., burglary, 11 a.m. 2/1-7 a.m. 2/3.

2800 blk. S.W. 29th St., burglary, 4-4:24 p.m. 2/3.

3000 blk. S.W. Randolph Ave., burglary, 5-7:57 p.m. 2/3.

1900 blk. N.W. Lyman Road, criminal damage to property, criminal discharge of a firearm, 9:08-9:09 p.m. 1/15.

3800 blk. S.E. Quincy St., identity theft, 2:27 p.m. 10/10/19.

1500 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, burglary, 8:30 p.m. 2/3.

3300 blk. S.W. Clare Ave., 11 p.m. 2/3-7:40 a.m. 2/4.

1200 blk. S.W. Garfield Ave., aggravated burglary, 10:52 p.m. 2/3-12:29 a.m. 2/4.

1200 blk. S.W. Lakeside Drive, burglary, 10:30 p.m. 2/3-7 a.m. 2/4.

4300 blk. S.W. 17th St., burglary, 2-4 a.m. 1/29.

1400 blk. S.W. Glencoe St., burglary, 7 p.m. 11/12/19.

1200 blk. N.E. Jefferson St., burglary, noon-2:30 p.m. 2/4.

300 blk. N.E. US-24 highway, criminal damage to property, 6 p.m. 11/8/19-10 a.m. 11/9/19.

1100 blk. S.W. Fairlawn Road, criminal damage to property, 12:01 a.m. 10/21/19-7 a.m. 11/9/19.

1800 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, theft, 7:37 p.m. 2/1.

400 blk. S.E. Winfield Ave., theft, 11 p.m. 9/12/19-5:30 a.m. 9/13/19.

4100 blk. S.W. 6th Ave., burglary, 7 p.m. 2/3-7:45 a.m. 2/4.

1800 blk. S.E. Washington St., burglary, 3-4 p.m. 2/4.

5300 blk. S.W. Reeder St., burglary, 8:10 p.m. 2/4-6:20 a.m. 2/5.

6900 blk. S.W. 18th St., identity theft, 12:01 a.m. 8/21/19-12:01 a.m. 9/30/19.

1300 blk. S.W. 37th St., robbery, 8:29 p.m. 2/4.