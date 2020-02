Debra Ann “Debbie” Calahan, 65, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. The family will meet with friends following the service. A private family burial will be later at Highland Cemetery.

Debbie was born Sept. 1, 1954, in Norfolk, Nebraska, the daughter of Joseph and Zelma (Hanna) Wehrle.

A full obituary will follow.