Dee Anne Harnden, 77, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 203 E. 4th, Ottawa. Family will meet with friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067.

Dee Anne was born July 9, 1942, in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Dee A. and Marialice (Summers) Patterson, while her father was stationed there.

She was raised in Kansas City, Kansas, as a young child, where she and her mother lived with her mother’s parents while her father served overseas in World War II. Upon his return from the war, the family moved to Merriam, Kansas, and later to Overland Park, Kansas.

Dee Anne graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School with the class of 1960. She attended Kansas State University for one year. She then transferred to Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas, where a special someone, Jerry Harnden, was a student.

She graduated from Baker University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics Education. She later earned her elementary teaching certificate from the University of Kansas. In 1990, she earned her Master of Science degree in Education Curriculum and Supervision from Emporia State University.

Dee Anne was united in marriage to Jerry Harnden on June 30, 1963, at the Shawnee United Methodist Church, where Jerry and Dee Anne had both attended Methodist Youth Fellowship together as teenagers.

Dee Anne and Jerry made their homes in various locations where Jerry served as pastor, including Edgerton, Kansas, Richmond, Kansass, Marysville, Kansas, Kansas City, Kansas, Ottawa, Kansas, and Shawnee, Kansas.

Dee Anne taught Home Economics at Indian Hills Junior High School, Shawnee Mission, Kansas from 1964 to 1966; first grade at Richmond Elementary School from 1966 to 1967; second grade at Banneker Elementary School from 1977 to 1980; fourth grade at Hawthorne Elementary from 1980 to 2000; and teacher education and continuing education courses at Ottawa University from 2000 to 2009.

Dee Anne was an active community member and volunteer in all the cities she lived. She served on the city library board in Richmond, Kansas; was chairman of the American Cancer Society for Marshall County in Marysville, Kansas; she volunteered at Kaleidoscope, Crown Center, Kansas City, Missouri; was a member of Friends of the Ottawa Library, Ottawa, Kansas; Ottawa Community Arts Council, Ottawa, Kansas; and the Franklin County Historical Society.

Dee Anne was a proud member of several organizations including Alpha Chi Omega, United Methodist Women, Chapter AU of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ottawa, Kansas.

Dee Anne’s love and commitment to teaching extended beyond the classroom. Her dedication to education placed her on several committees, councils, teams and programs for children. She had a special passion for reading and was involved in the creation of the Children’s Literature Festival for USD 290. In 1995, Dee Anne was nominated by her peers for the Kansas State Board of Education Teacher of the Year Award.

Dee Anne was a dedicated wife and a conscientious mother. When the family moved to Marysville, Kansas, her children were pre-school age. There was no preschool for them to attend so she founded the Marysville Preschool and was board president from 1973 to 1975. She was an active pastors’ wife and assisted Jerry in various ways at the churches he served.

Dee Anne loved to bake, decorate and entertain. She and Jerry loved to host family and friend gatherings at their homes, and at the “farm” properties they owned in Topeka, Kansas and Wellsville, Kansas. Dinners in Dee Anne’s dining room always consisted of a perfectly set table and a lovely meal. She also loved having children in the home and hosted many sleepovers for her children and their cousins and friends.

Dee Anne loved spending time with her family. She was a dedicated grandmother who loved looking after her grandsons and attending all their sporting events and activities. She also enjoyed traveling and cruises with Jerry and the family. She was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs. Dee Ann was also a seamstress and in her younger years she sewed many of her own clothes, as well as clothes for her children.

Dee Anne was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her 40s. She fought this disease for 30 years with grace and determination, and absolutely refused to let it stop her from being active for as long as was possible.

Dee Anne is survived by her husband Jerry, of the home; two children, Marianne Smith and husband, Steve, of Ottawa; Jonathan Harnden and wife, Kendra, of Waverly. Kansas; two grandchildren, Dillon Boeh and wife, Celsie, of Ottawa; and Drew Boeh, of Ottawa; brother-in-law, Jim Harnden and wife, Cynthia, of Lenexa, Kansas; sister-in-law, Janice Malin and husband, Dan, of Shawnee, Kansas; cousin, Ruth Harris and husband, Delmer, of Lenexa, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.

Dee Anne was excitedly expecting her first great-grandchild in May.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, James Patterson; and special aunt, Virginia Summers (Aunt Sis).