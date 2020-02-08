Tickets available at the door of Pratt Community College's Carpenter Auditorium.

Members of the Pratt Community Concert Association and anyone with an affinity for music won’t want to miss the Delano Jazz Orchestra concert coming to the Carpenter Auditorium at 3 p.m. on February 9, Pratt Community College. Tickets are available at the door for those who are not members.

The mission statement for the Delano Jazz Orchestra is to present professional level performances of Big Band Jazz music, preserving the muscis of such greats as Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Stan Kenton, Count Basie and many others.

The roster of the Delano Jazz Orchestra contains the best jazz musicians in the Wichita area.