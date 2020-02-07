The Hobby Lobby store in Dodge City will close its doors this month because of declining sales, officials announced Friday.

According to a news release from Dodge City public information officer Abbey Martin, the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation confirmed the closing.

“We had reached out to Hobby Lobby to see if there was any assistance that the development corporation and the City of Dodge City could provide to keep the store in our community,” said Joann Knight, executive director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation. “There has been an upward growth of sales in recent months. However, their decision was already in place.”

A Hobby Lobby corporate representative said in a news release the decision to close the Dodge City location was "based on a decline in sales in their regional stores over the last three years and the expiration of their current lease agreement."

According to Knight, the Hobby Lobby representative said it will review rural markets on a regular basis.

If retail sales in Dodge City increase, there would be a chance of bringing Hobby Lobby back to Dodge City.

“We have been in contact with Kansas Workforce to bring in their Workforce One Rapid Response program to assist the employees affected by this relocation in finding new employment,” Knight said.

The news release also said there has been a retail sales increase since the opening of Sutherlands.

Anna Bjerken, president and CEO of the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, said there are several local stores with similar products.

“It is important to continue supporting our local retailers and to be able to retain their investments,” Bjerken said. “Shopping local is vital to our local economy’s success.”

According to Martin, the last day of Hobby Lobby in Dodge City will be Saturday, Feb. 22.

