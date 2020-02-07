Teen goes to hospital after truck rolls over

SALINA — A teen from rural Gypsum was taken to the hospital after the truck he was driving rolled over east of Salina Thursday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said at 7:24 a.m. Thursday, it was called to E. Country Club Road just west of Whitmore Road for a single vehicle accident. When deputies arrived at the scene the 2003 Mazda B4000 truck was unoccupied and appeared to have rolled over just before 6 a.m.

The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old was driving the truck eastbound on Country Club Road when he, for unknown reasons, drifted into into the north ditch, came back and rolled over into the south ditch before coming to a rest on the truck's roof.

The teen was able to get to a residence nearby who called the teen's father. The teen suffered head injuries and his father took him to Salina Regional Health Center. The sheriff's office said the teen was wearing a seat belt.

McPherson County United Way hits goal

MCPHERSON — United Way of McPherson County recently announced it made its $250,000 goal fund-raising goal for the current campaign.

“Reaching our goal for the second year in a row exemplifies the spirit of McPherson County,” said United Way Campaign Chair Kipp Cordell. “Like the United Way of McPherson County and its agencies, the residents of the county are always ready and willing to help. Achieving this goal and being able to adequately fund our agencies is a feeling that will never get old.”

Pledges to date total $256,406.27 — just shy of the previous year’s $261,088.37 total.

“We are very grateful for McPherson County’s generosity, said United Way executive director Rob Mackey.