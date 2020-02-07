The Hispanic culture in Dodge City fosters a fear of the forthcoming census count and a desire to remain invisible, said Jessica Salas, a graduate of the public high school and community college in Dodge City.

“We just got used to being invisible whether we’re legal or not,” she said. “If we’re not being counted, it’s like we don’t exist.”

Deeply held reservations present a challenge to community leaders who are determined to become more culturally competent in the pursuit of a complete census count. Some members of difficult-to-reach demographics, when informed of the benefits of unlocking federal resources, have committed themselves to the same goal.

Salas is a first-generation American who moved to Dodge City in 2000, when her mother landed a full-time job at a meat packing plant. Since then, Salas has assisted her mother with life tasks to help lighten the burden of raising four children on her own.

Because this area lacked essential services like affordable childcare, Salas had to embrace the role of caretaker for her three younger siblings.

Access to affordable child care in Dodge City could have granted Salas and others like her a freedom they didn’t have. Many don’t realize census data creates funding for things like child care, she said.

Salas was a student at Dodge City High School the last time the U.S. Census mailed a paper questionnaire to her house, in 2010. While the matriarch can speak English, she doesn’t write in English, so Salas filled in the blanks on behalf of her family.

“I said, ‘Oh, I learned at school that this is important,’ ” she recalled.

Thanks to Salas’ efforts, the Garcia family was counted in the 2010 census. But they are in the minority, even among the majority Hispanic population in Dodge City.

With less than two months until enumerators begin to knock on doors, census advocates are struggling to educate difficult-to-reach communities about the importance of the constitutionally mandated process.

Even still, concerns about privacy may lead to yet another under count.

Diverse city

Dodge City is a living paradox of 2010 census data that fly in the face of what community leaders say is the true representation of those who live here — the Unified School District 443 student body.

A 2019 demographic snapshot of every child enrolled in grades K-12 makes Dodge City sound much more diverse than the 2010 census did. It showed 78% of 7,319 public school students were Hispanic.

The 2010 census, however, shows 62% of the town is Hispanic. Blanca Soto, the census campaign director for Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, an advocacy group with an office in Dodge City, said only 70% of the residents were counted a decade ago.

“That is unacceptable,” Soto said. “That is horrible, and it’s the same for all of southwest Kansas. The census is not specific to our community.”

Most of the 28,000 people in Dodge City represent difficult-to-reach populations. Spanish-speaking minorities are the majority here.

The student body speaks a total of 18 languages, said Robert Vinton, director of the English as a second language and migrant programs for the Dodge school district.

School leaders fear the consequences of another incomplete count as much as difficult-to-reach populations fear drawing negative attention to themselves.

At USD 443 Bright Beginnings Early Childhood, principal A.C. Barker and community specialist Bianca Alvarez are a united front against the perception of a national political climate that is hostile toward minorities.

“Everything is so anti-immigrant and anti-newcomers,” Alvarez said. “Our school district is a more accurate representation of the Dodge City community than the census, and that worries me. It shows the need to fill out the census.”

Bright Beginnings serves 500 children and their families with programs that directly impact preschool classrooms, child care and home visitation services that teach parents “what they need to know to become their children’s first teachers,” she said.

The program receives funding from Ford County every five years based on a community assessment of its population. Those funds also are determined by census figures, Barker said.

Every inaccurate census negatively impacts two grant cycles, he said.

“This process is so important,” Barker said. “We’re fortunate to receive federal money, so if we miss that opportunity, our community hurts. It’d essentially be like shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Barker said the census shouldn’t create anxiety or fear because federal law prevents the sharing of census statistics.

Alvarez and Soto both suggested one way to overcome that fear is to remind difficult-to-reach populations that a complete count means a better life for the next generation. The census count is connected to federal funding for things like farm subsidies, the possibility of expanding US-50 highway from two to four lanes, Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and shelters for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“Show people how it benefits their children,” Alvarez said. “Show them how this will do something for their child and their child’s child.”

First step

Now a graduate student in nursing at St. Louis University, Salas said she will complete the 2020 census once again for her mother’s household during a visit home in March.

“If you can get them to do it just once, they’ll remember it wasn’t that bad,” Salas said. “It’s that first step that’s the most important. They’ll remember nothing bad happened.”

But she described the ever-present concern for one another that prevents many Hispanic residents from completing the census out of fear of unwanted attention.

“The opinion among the Hispanic community is that the less that people know we’re here, the better,” Salas said. “I know better than that, but it’s a difficult thing to break. Bringing any kind of attention to us feels like a betrayal.”

Gov. Laura Kelly last year created the Kansas Complete Count Committee to encourage participation in the census count, which begins in April.

Soto, a committee member who is writing a weekly column about the census for the Dodge City Globe, uses social media to share information about the census in Spanish. She described the chilling effect those same platforms have on difficult-to-reach populations when pictures are posted of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at the homes of friends and neighbors.

“Our people don’t want people knocking on their door,” she said.

That’s why Soto and other members of the Kansas Complete Count Committee encourage people to fill out the census online, despite the reluctance of older Hispanic people to provide information over the phone or online.

Soto also reached out to Dodge City High School to train 25 mostly bilingual students to be junior census ambassadors. They will disseminate census information to parents at parent-teacher conferences in multiple schools and serve as translators for the high number of non-English speaking parents.

To better explain the purpose of the census and value of participation, volunteers are setting up workshops in English and Spanish at libraries in southwest Kansas, including one planned for 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Dodge City Public Library. When the count begins, they plan to set up mobile clinics in hard-to-count neighborhoods with tablets available for residents to fill out the census form.

Soto said they will monitor the U.S. Census Bureau's live map when it launches March 12 to identify where they need to direct resources.

"We complain," she said, "but up until now, we didn't really understand why we didn't have those resources. If we can increase the count, the community will see that they actually do have an impact, and that their voice really is heard — for the first time, probably."

Top country

Elvis Kazembe is a Dodge City resident who is neither white nor Hispanic. He is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and won his ticket to U.S. citizenship in a lottery.

A permanent resident with a green card, Kazembe works knives full time at the Cargill beef-processing plant.

The 32-year-old said he moved to the land of opportunity in 2017 after politics back home prevented him from graduating with the law degree he had worked toward for four years.

He only recently learned of the census and said it would be no problem for him to complete it for his household of three Congolese.

“Everybody knows the U.S. is the top country,” Kazembe said. “They can do something to stop the violence in the Congo if they want to. It’s important for me to be inside and represent my country in the capacity a lawyer would.”

He wants to join the Air Force and become a diplomatic bridge between the United States and his home country, which has been ravaged by genocide.

That is why he enrolled in a continuing education course at DC3 to learn how to speak English better. Salas was his teacher.

The adult learning center receives federal funding based on census information, Soto told Kazembe at a recent information-sharing meeting at her Kansas Appleseed office. Unlike in 2010, there is no local census office in Dodge City.

In just a couple of years, Kazembe said, he will apply for dual Congola-American citizenship. He has no fear of official government paperwork like the census.

Kazembe drew a parallel between the civic duty of voting to that of filling out a census.

“It’s important to vote but more important to vote right,” he said. “You have to vote for your future and future kids. In your vote you have life and you have death.”

Soto told him the same concept is applied to the census.

“It’s tied up in such a beautiful way,” she said.