Like the products she and her baking staff make lovingly every day, some things need more time to get just right.

So, after 43 years in business, Kathie Girst has finally opened a storefront in Hutchinson.

The sign's not up yet, but you can find The Bakery House & Catering Co. at 616 E. 30th Ave.

“I started in 1976,” said Girst, 72. “I had been teaching Home Ec. at Central Christian and took a class in cake decorating.”

The class was offered by the Ben Franklin store when it was located downtown.

She continued to teach for a few years while playing with cake decorating at home. Word spread and she started taking orders. Eventually, she quit teaching and just baked and decorated.

“One thing I liked about it is that I was able to stay home and take care of my children,” she recalled. “When they got school-age, I was able to go to their ballgames and programs. As they grew up and business increased and I did more wedding cakes, I’d stay up all night on Friday night. I never missed a game.”

She’s carried that attitude over to her employees, trying to ensure they can get away if their children – or grandchildren – have a game or activity they want to attend.

Making the cake

She loves the creativeness of decorating, Girst said, which is something she shares with her husband, Jack, an artist who had six books of cake stencils which he created published.

“Back in the day, we used to use an overhead projector and put the design on the cake to fill it in,” she explained. “We had six pattern books. There used to be icing shows at the International Cake Exploration Societé conventions and we’d go there to sell our books to cake decorators from all over the U.S. and the world. Dillon’s and Hy-Vee used to carry them in their stores and bakeries used them.”

The method has since mostly been replaced by high tech imaging that’s created by an icing machine and slapped on a cake, Girst said.

“Something that’s really changed a lot is the cake decorating,” she said. “Birthday cakes have gotten more elaborate, while wedding cakes have gotten smaller. It’s nothing for a 1-year-old to get a three-tier cake. Now we do mostly sheet cakes for weddings.”

Besides cake decorating, Girst branched out into catering nearly 30 years ago.

Today, that makes up the majority of her business.

Relocating

“Originally I didn’t have a place to cook, so I could only do it if I could cook on-site, in a kitchen where we could prepare,” she said. “Then I started using the Central Christian kitchen when they were not using it. I’d haul all my stuff over and cook it there.”

The school also leased a kitchen at the Kansas State Fairgrounds for its annual State Fair booth. She eventually worked out a deal to lease it in the off-season, where she operated for about eight years. When Central Christian stopped operating a booth, she bought their equipment.

The Girsts bought their current building in 2011. Jack gutted it and has been remodeling it since, opening different parts of the building in three phases. They also bought a pair of large storing buildings behind the storefront.

“He took all the paint off, inside and out,” Kathie said. “My daughter Jenny (Ildefonso) is an interior designer in California, and she designed it all for us.”

Over about a year and a half, her daughter’s husband would visit every six weeks or so, staying a week or two at a time, to assist Jack in the work. They also relied on longtime friends who occasionally helped. But mostly it was Jack, she said.

The kitchen was finished first, and she moved in there in April 2017, Girst said.

Then she moved her cake decorating out of her home.

At one time, Girst said, she dreamed of a location with a catering venue, where she could both prepare and serve large events.

“I soon learned it wasn’t feasible to do all that,” she said. “And I have enough now to handle. I couldn’t handle more.”

They do offer service with their catering, including setup, serving and clean up, she said.

They’ll cater meals for groups or events from 10 people to 700.

Freezer meals

In November 2019 they opened up some showcase freezers in the front of 30th Avenue building, where customers could come in and grab packaged frozen meals.

“Our freezer meals are excellent,” she said. “They’re all homemade. We have small ones that serve three to four people, and larger ones that serve six to eight. We have entrees, soups, homemade bierocks, pot pies, Mexican shells. In winter we do chicken noodle, chili, and a beef stew.”

Their biggest sellers, Girst said, are lasagna, chicken and beef enchiladas, parmesan chicken, Swedish meatballs, baked Zita and chicken tetrazzini.

As with her cakes, Girst never advertised until this past year, and that through Facebook.

“People come in all the time and say ‘I didn’t know you were here. My friend told me about you,” she said. “People find us.”

Close to 30 people work for the business, “off and on,” Girst said, both full- and part-time.

“Sometimes we have eight to 10 working in the catering kitchen,” she said.

Family

The employees include the Girst’s other daughter, Beth Duft, also formerly a teacher, who does a lot of the baking.

“She’s a big help,” Girst said. “I couldn’t do it without her. She’s extremely particular and does an excellent job on quality. That’s one thing I stress a lot is the quality of our product.”

Eventually, Girst said, they expect Beth to take over the business.

For now, Jack does all the bookkeeping, while other employees manage their website and menus.

“I really do love what I do,” Girst said. “Saturday night I’m dead tired, but Monday morning I’m all ready to go again. Sunday night I organize all my orders for the week.”

“And I love my customers,” she said. “One customer said one time she didn’t know if she wanted me to open a shop like this because she didn’t want to lose the personal touch. I do want to keep that, I want to maintain my availability to them.”