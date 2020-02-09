Today’s Birthday (02/09/20). Your community provides power and growth this year. Plan and organize for best results. Winter rest renews your physical energy and vitality. Redirect a romance next winter. Friends inspire you to reach new heights together. Connect for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an opportunity for greater health, wellness and strength. Trust a crazy hunch. Intuition provides the best timing. Dreams provide insight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance blossoms when least expected. Have fun with family and friends. Someone brings home a surprise. Fall in love all over again.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic arts get surprising positive results. Pour attention into home and family for extra benefits. Provide beauty, peace and comfort. Discover and share simple pleasures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Catch up on the reading. Listen and learn. Share a brilliant idea for unexpected benefits. Your influence is growing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make an exciting connection. A lucky opportunity could benefit your bottom line. A surprising turn of events leads to a lucrative deal. Take advantage.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about yourself. As you gain strength, you gain options. What you’re learning provides an unexpected bonus. Polish your presentation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Epiphanies and surprising insights reveal hidden truths. Meditate and consider the potential. Discover beneficial impacts of recent changes. Make plans to realize a vision.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social activities can provide unexpected benefits. Make a valuable connection. Share talents, expertise and support. Get farther than imagined by collaborating for common gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Use what you’ve kept hidden to advance on a professional goal. Money saved is money earned. Your good work reflects you well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Friends come and go with community and group projects. Conditions look good for travel and romance. Share appreciations, greetings and goodbyes. Travel conditions are excellent today and tomorrow. This full moon illuminates a new social phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover a lucrative opportunity. Collaborate with talented friends to take advantage. Strategize and coordinate. Intuition guides you. Carefully budget to realize a shared objective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fall into sweet romance when least expected. Connect at a heart level. Collaborate to realize a shared vision. Coordinate and create new possibilities together.