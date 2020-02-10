This week, readers wondered about identification and hairstyle requirements.

Q: I am needing more information in regards to getting this official so-called Real ID driver's license by Oct. 1. Is it only for people who drive or is it mandated for our children also if we’re getting on a plane? What forms of identification do you need to take with you?

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, the REAL ID Act was passed at the federal level in 2005 to enact the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to establish a minimum security standard for state-issued driver’s licenses.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. So children aren’t included in this change.

Kansas began issuing REAL ID credentials in August 2017. REAL ID is not a required credential but will help ease the check-in process when flying or entering a federally protected facility.

To receive a REAL ID, you’ll need a few documents. A full list is posted at https://www.ksrevenue.org/dovrealid.html

1.) You will need to provide proof of “lawful presence,” which is a passport, birth certificate or permanent resident card.

2.) You must provide proof of your Social Security number, which can be your Social Security card, a W-2 or 1099 that shows your full SSN, or a current pay stub that shows your full SSN.

3.) You must provide two proofs of current Kansas residential address, dated within the last year. These include rent or lease agreements, renewal postcard, vehicle registration, utility bill or bank statement.

4.) If your name is different on these documents due to adoption, marriage, or divorce, you must provide proof of the name change.

Note that the documents you bring must be original or certified copies.

Q: Would Senate Bill 250 regarding native hair be in conflict with hair standards on our Kansas military bases? The military has its own standards when it comes to haircuts.

Kansas SB 250, The Crown Act, addresses discrimination in schools, sports and workplaces in regards to hairstyles, particularly natural styles. New York and California already passed similar bills, now Kansas lawmakers are considering it.

Legislators considering the bill heard stories of black employees being fired from their jobs, or students being told they couldn’t walk at graduation because their natural or braided styles were viewed as unprofessional.

Each branch is a little different, but I started by asking Sgt. First Class Kenneth Boice, who is the area recruiter for the Kansas Army National Guard.

He explained that current military standards are very precise. “That goes all the way down to the length of the fingernail,” Boice said.

To summarize the Army grooming standards found in AR 670-1, anything “Eccentric, exaggerated, or faddish” is prohibited. Instead, any soldier should “present a conservative, professional appearance.”

Keep in mind, Kansas lawmakers are only considering the bill right now. If it becomes law, it may not make its way onto military bases just yet.

One purpose of the standards is safety. So certain styles can be allowed, but others never will if they’re incompatible with necessary gear.

“Facial hair or specific hairstyles can cause a problem when it comes to safety,” Boice said. “If they’re in a situation where they have to put on protective gear like masks, we want to make sure the soldier can do that correctly and safely.”

Right now, the Army allows women to wear braids, cornrows and twists, but men may not.

