Look for a brisk day Monday in the Topeka area, with cloudiness and highs in the lower-40s.
Tuesday‘s afternoon high also should be in the lower-40s with partly sunny skies.
A chance for rain and snow enters the forecast for Wednesday, as highs once again should be in the lower-40s.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
• Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
• Wednesday: A chance rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
• Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 25.
• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
• Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
• Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.