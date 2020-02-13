Celebrate winter with a long weekend of bird watching.

The Great Backyard Bird Count returns for its 22nd year this coming weekend, Feb. 14 to 17.

Count birds anywhere in the world, and help scientists get a snapshot of global bird populations.

In 2019, an estimated 225,000 people counted some 6,850 species.

Last fall, scientists reported a decline of more than one in four breeding birds in the United States and Canada since 1970, which makes keeping track of birds more important than ever.

Visit https://gbbc.birdcount.org/ for more information.