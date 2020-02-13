GREAT BEND – A St. John woman was injured when she ran off a Barton County highway Wednesday night and struck a tree.

The sheriff’s office reported Dawn Siebert, 44, was southbound on US-281 highway in a 2002 Buick Century when her vehicle left the roadway at mile marker 102, near the curves just south of Great Bend.

The car traveled some 430 feet before hitting the tree. The accident occurred just after 9:30 p.m.

Siebert was transported to KU Med Great Bend Campus for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies continue investigating what contributing factors may have caused the vehicle to exit the roadway, Sheriff Brian Bellendir stated in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Great Bend Fire and EMS units as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol.