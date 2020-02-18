Look for sunshine and highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday in the Topeka area.

After overnight lows around 25 degrees, the high on Wednesday should be in the upper-30s.

A chance for rain and snow enters the forecast Wednesday night. The chance for snow continues on Thursday, when highs should be around 32 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind around 10 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

• Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

• Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.