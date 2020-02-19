



It’s not often found winning any beauty pageants or topping any “most loved” charts. Rarely is it designated as a favorite vegetable, as it’s passed by in preference for more notable produce like super-sweet carrots, juicy tomatoes, or spring asparagus.

Poor cabbage. So frequently overlooked and misunderstood.

Although, let’s face it, cabbage isn’t typically super memorable or exciting. Even I, the showcaser and romanticizer of all veg, haven’t featured “regular” cabbage until now.

I wrote about Napa cabbage because it’s more niche, and Brussels because they’re adorable tiny babies, but cabbage cabbage isn’t quite as riveting.

All that said, I of course do love good ol’ head cabbage, however unsung and uncelebrated it may be. Though not so often in the limelight, cabbage is found around the world in grocery displays, fridge drawers, and shared meals.

Referred to as green or white cabbage depending on your perspective, the cabbage I would deem “normal” really hits a happy medium between many other leafy veg. Crunchier and more flavorful than something like romaine, yet sweeter and more mild than something like turnip greens, cabbage is incredibly versatile and equally delicious cooked or raw.

In fact, it’s so very usable that sometimes I have to hold myself back; if it’s in the fridge, all I want to do is eat cabbage.

I mean, I don’t like stay home from work or anything just to crunch on cabbage leaves, but if I’m not careful, I’ll find myself eating it at every meal because it fits anything and everywhere.

Fortunately, as soon as you start shredding a head of cabbage it expands like a box of packing peanuts: there’s always way more packed in there than simple volumetrics could predict. It’s cheap, too, so there’s another win.

Another reason I find myself zealous for this seemingly humble vegetable is that I like to eat from around the globe. I would opt for international food every day, and I have yet to think of a country that doesn’t cook with cabbage. In soups, salads, and skillets; sweet, sour, spicy; shredded and raw, wedged and roasted, chopped and fermented. From Poland to South Korea, I’m fairly certain I could write for the next year just on the ways different countries feature cabbage.

For some reason I always find it vegetally vindicating when a recipe featuring cabbage gets rave reviews in one of my cooking classes at Apron Strings. I don’t think I necessarily have any specific personal attachment to cabbage; as a general championer of vegetables, I just want to prove that it can be delicious. My Ethiopian cabbage-and-potatoes has been a surprise favorite several times, and last week my Midwesternized version of a Thai salad had us all going for seconds. This Saturday then I’ll be doing a coleslaw with a peanut dressing, and I’m sure I’ll make a big bowlful in hopes of having some leftovers.

So while cabbage still isn’t extravagant or in danger of edging out some other veg as my favorite, it is one of my favorites to have on hand. You never know where and how it’ll show up.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com