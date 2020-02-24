After a rainy start to the day, look for highs in the upper-40s on Monday in the Topeka area.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance for rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday, when highs should top out around 40 degrees.

Wednesday should be in the upper-30s before a warm-up begins on Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Monday: Rain, mainly in morning. High near 48. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.