WICHITA — Victor Keith Schroeder, 88, of Derby, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Wichita. Victor was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Haddam to Carl and Emily (Peters) Schroeder. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Survivors include sons, Gary Schroeder, of Littleton, Colo., and Mark Schroeder, of Castle Rock; daughter, Cathy Marshall, of Derby; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by six brothers and four sisters.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Ward Funeral Home, Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial: in Washington City Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.