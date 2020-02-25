Kansas House Republicans rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s strategy of refinancing state pension system liabilities and deflected a bid to advance the Democratic governor’s bipartisan plan to expand Medicaid to at least 130,000 low-income adults and children.

The GOP-led House also defeated two amendments offered by Democratic members providing cost of living increases of 1% and 3% for retirees in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.

In January, Kelly recommended lawmakers moderate the state’s annual contribution to KPERS because demands on taxpayers could soon reach $1 billion annually. Instead of meeting pension funding objectives as scheduled in 15 years, lowering yearly payments to KPERS through reamortization would postpone attainment of financial targets to 25 years. The governor’s plan was condemned by GOP legislators primarily because it added $4.4 billion in interest payments.

The House voted to strip reamortization from a bill and decided to require the state to promptly inject $268 million into KPERS to make up for years of missed or partial payments. The pension system has a $19 billion portfolio and serves 318,000 retirees.

“I look forward to having where we can apply some more dollars to KPERS,” said Rep. Jim Kelly, an Independence Republican not related to the governor.

Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, said the financial strategy endorsed by the governor was premature but could be more reasonably done in several years.

An assortment of Republicans backed the KPERS amendment, but Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, said it was ironic GOP legislators insisted on earmarking money to make KPERS whole while a Democrat was in the governor’s office. When Republican Gov. Sam Brownback was in office, Hodge said, the majority party repeatedly shortchanged the state’s pension system.

“I have a hard time with one side of the aisle claiming they’re the saviors of KPERS when just a few years ago they were raiding,” Hodge said. “I hope the body can understand and see what could arguably be called hypocrisy of this debate right now.”

Rep. David Benson, D-Overland Park, proposed a 3% COLA adjustment for KPERS retirees. A separate amendment by Rep. Stan Frownfelter, D-Kansas City, provided a 1% boost to retires financed by future revenue from legalization of sports betting in Kansas. Both were defeated. KPERS retirees haven’t received a COLA in 23 years.

“The money is there to pay for this,” Benson said. “If not now, then when?”

House consideration of a bill allowing long-term care insurance agreements of less than 12 months inspired Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita, to propose an amendment to the bill incorporating the governor’s plan for Medicaid expansion. It is a bipartisan compromise involving Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, put a stop to consideration of Medicaid legislation pending the Legislature’s passage of a change to the Kansas Constitution on abortion. The abortion measure passed the Senate but fell short in the House.

“It is time to break the logjam that has held this session down for the first 35 days,” Ward said. “This session has been locked down for too long.”

Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, said the House’s GOP-led rules committee determined Ward’s amendment wasn’t germane to the insurance bill. He said the underlying bill was about “private insurance” and Ward’s amendment centered on “public medical assistance.”