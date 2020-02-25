A woman was killed late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. on US-56 highway, about 2 miles west of Edgerton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 GMC Sierra and a 2010 Toyota Prius collided.

Details of the crash weren’t available early Tuesday.

The driver of the Prius, Deeva Sharma, 25, of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Sharma was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Sierra, Tayler James Livingston, 26, of Paola, was reported uninjured. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Livingston was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.