Area elementary school students filled Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre on Monday to hear live symphonic music performed, and learn a little something about it, too.

Around 1,500 fourth, fifth, and sixth graders were able to attend two separate shows performed by the Hutchinson Symphony. Students from Lincoln Elementary in McPherson were able to make the trip.

Betsy Andrews, arts and education coordinator for the Fox Theatre, said students from as close as down the street in Hutchinson and as far as Larned and Chase were able to attend.

The symphony’s “informance” is a performance that is both informal and informative for the audience of schoolchildren.

The show offers selections from the symphony’s recent “Season of Love” concert, with explanations about how the music was written, what “classical music” refers to and what Beethoven might think of being called “classical,” Andrews said.

Live instrumental like this isn’t always easy to find in Western Kansas, Andrews explained.

“One of the teachers from Ellinwood told me that this could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids,” she said.

Other informances include the Prairie Nutcracker ballet every other December, and a spring theater performance set to music that depicts popular children’s books.