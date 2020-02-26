An overnight fire that caused an estimated $97,000 in damage to a south Topeka payday loan business remained under investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday at the LoanSmart business at 3740 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Fire Department officials said first-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story building.

Crews made an offensive attack and kept the fire contained to the building where it started.

A search of the building revealed no occupants.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator responded to the scene. The preliminary findings revealed the cause of the fire was undetermined, pending further investigation.

Of the estimated $97,000 loss, $67,000 was to the structure and $30,000 was to the building’s contents.

No injuries were reported.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was among other agencies responding to the blaze.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.