The overall assessed value of property in Leavenworth County is increasing by 5.52%.

County Appraiser Bob Weber briefed county commissioners Wednesday on the 2020 assessed value rates.

He said change of value notices will be mailed out to property owners on Friday. The affected property owners will have 30 days to appeal the changes in the appraisals of their properties.

According to Weber, the total assessed value of property in Leavenworth County for 2020 is $699.25 million. The assessed valued in 2019 was $662.68 million.

Weber said new construction and remodeling of existing properties accounted for 2.02% of the new valuation. Revaluation of properties resulted in 3.5% of the 2020 valuation.

In the city of Leavenworth, the overall assessed value of property is increasing by 4.72% to a total of $217.58 million.

In Lansing, the increase is 4.19% for a total of $86.42 million.

For the city of Basehor, the increase is 6.59% for a total of $80.97 million.

“Most of that was new construction,” Weber said of the increase.

He said the city of Linwood saw the highest increase in valuation. The overall assessed value of property in Linwood increased by 14.53% to a total of $2.38 million. Weber said Linwood has had new construction, accounting for most of the increase.

The overall increase for the city of Easton is 1.66% for a total of $575,273 in assessed value. All of the increase is the result of revaluation, according to Weber.

The overall increase for unincorporated areas of the county is 5.66% for a total assessed value of $264.19 million.

While assessed valuation is increasing this year, Weber noted that the level of increase is less than it was last year.

Last year, overall assessed valuation in the county increased by 8.3%.

