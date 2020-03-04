A change occurred today (Wednesday, March 4) in the traffic configuration at the U.S. 50/281 roundabout being built near St. John in Stafford County.

Traffic has now been rerouted from a four-way stop and temporary asphalt detour at the construction site. Motorists will now drive on a permanent concrete diamond-shaped outer road for the roundabout.

Motorists will have to stop before entering the diamond.

The roundabout, which is expected to be completed around mid-June, will have an inner road for regular traffic and the outer diamond-shaped road for oversize loads.

The project is being overseen by the Kansas Department of Transportation.