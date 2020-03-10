Forty-one years ago on May 8 my 18 year old sister, Kay Lyn Robinson, was brutally raped and murdered by Allen R. Jordan and Doug Williams, both of Augusta. As the first murder in Augusta in fifty years, it was a devastating shock to the community. Kay would have graduated Augusta High School that year, 1979. Daddy was well known as the owner of Robinson Electric in downtown Augusta, my sister and I both grew up and graduated in Augusta.

Alan Jordan was no stranger to crime. He had been convicted of burglary and was eventually paroled. On parole, he raped a 14-year old from Wichita. He threatened to kill her if she told – she told and he was returned to prison. Again, he was paroled and within 40 days he murdered Kay. Jordan and Williams were both arrested the day of Kay’s funeral. They stood trial separately and both were convicted.

As you can only imagine, the toll on our family was devastating and profound. Daddy eventually sold his business. He and Mother moved to Longmont, Colorado where she started the Rocky Mountain Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. Mom was recognized and honored for her work with victims of violent crime by multiple organizations, including the Governor of Colorado. She expanded her outreach into prisons and talked to inmates about the effects of their crimes, not only on the victim, but on their families and the community at large. Many were touched by her efforts and her compassion.

Mom eventually met with Jordan in the El Dorado prison facility – a highly unusual move. She asked him why, and his response was he knew when he walked into that apartment he would not leave Kay alive. Dead women tell no tales. She forgave him – something I still cannot bring myself to do.

Mom and Daddy are now both gone. However, an unwanted legacy as a family is to see that he remains where he belongs – behind bars. Allen Jordan has proven not once, but three times, that he is incapable of abiding by the rules of society. His crimes escalated from stealing to rape and on to rape and murder. No one needs that kind of individual released back into society. We do not need him back in the Augusta or Wichita area. I have no doubt he will re-offend – he knows no other life. Who wants to risk being his next victim?

In our quest to keep Jordan in prison, I would ask for the community’s help. A parole hearing is being held, March 18th, 10 -12:00 at the Derby Police and Courts building in Derby. Or, a letter to the Prisoner Review Board protesting his release can be sent to the following:

Office of Victim Services, 714 SW Jackson, Suite 300, Topeka, KS 66603 or KDOC_Victim_Notification@ks.gov

Thank you for any support you can provide! Your input is invaluable to the Board in its deliberations.

— Sue Robinson Jones, Augusta