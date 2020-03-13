One killed, one injured in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just northeast of Topeka in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Mollie Sharon Williams, 78, of Meriden.

The crash was reported at 1:26 p.m. at K-4 highway and N.E. 46th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Williams was driving a 2009 Lexus east on N.W. 46th Street and was attempting to turn north onto K-4 highway when her car was T-boned by a 2015 Kia Optima that was southbound on K-4.

The Lexus came to rest in the east ditch of K-4, according to the patrol.

Williams, who was alone in her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia, Kassidy Nichole Smith, 22, of Grantville, was reported to have serious injuries. Smith was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment. The patrol said Smith wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Kia, Chad Wayne Smith, 48, of Meriden, was reported to have minor injuries. Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

Police ID man found dead after standoff, fire

SALINA — The identity was released of a man who was found dead in a residence after he barricaded himself from police and the house caught fire Wednesday.

Salina Police said the man was Kenney Lambert Jr., 50. An autopsy was being conducted Friday in the Kansas City area. Police said Lambert’s next of kin had been notified.

Additionally, police said the woman who was in the house with Lambert before it caught fire and he died, Danielle Reed, was booked into Saline County Jail on an outstanding warrant. On Friday, additional charges were requested for Reed of felony obstruction, possession of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.